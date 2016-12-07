The Outlook

News

Post-Election Reactions from ABC News, POLITICO, Asbury Park Press, and Associated Press Professionals

1 MONTHS AGO  |  DANIELLE SCHIPANI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Post-Election Reactions from ABC News, POLITICO, Asbury Park Press, and Associated Press Professionals

Students and faculty gathered to discuss how traditional and social media affected the election results with professional news correspondents, reporters, and political analysts at the Post-Election Media Breakdown event. The event was hosted by the Monmouth Oral Communication Center (MOCC) on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. in Wilson Hall Auditorium.
Panelists in...

Opinion

Breaks with Books

27 DAYS AGO  |  MIRANDA HALPERN | CONTRIBUTING WRITER
Breaks with Books

A break from school is a sweet pocket of time where stressors are put on hold and time is used to catch up with friends, family, and sleep.

What exactly is a school break? Is it fifteen minutes between classes or the hour and 20-minute block when you don’t have a class? Could it be the weekends, days off from class, and time between semesters?...

Editorial

A Year in Review at MU

27 DAYS AGO  |  THE OUTLOOK STAFF

A lot can change in one year, and like most years, 2016 was no different. While 2016 has brought on a little more change than some can handle, it is perhaps a year that no one will forget. At Monmouth University, 2016 has been a year of highs and lows.

Over the year, the school has made some pretty large changes, including construction efforts -such...

Sports

Men’s Basketball Opens MAAC Play 2-0

27 DAYS AGO  |  JOHN SORCE | SPORTS EDITOR
Men’s Basketball Opens MAAC Play 2-0

The men’s basketball team opened up Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) play with two victories defeating Quinnipiac 91-72 on Dec. 1 and Canisius by six points at OceanFirst Bank Center on Dec. 4.

The Hawks had a four point halftime lead on Canisius, but the Golden Griffs would not go down without a fight. They came out of the intermissi...

Entertainment

9 Lives Spotlight: Govel and Flores

1 MONTHS AGO  |  NICOLE SEITZ | STAFF WRITER
9 Lives Spotlight: Govel and Flores

Every semester, Monmouth’s student run record label, Blue Hawk Records, creates and records a compilation album featuring various artists on campus. The Applied Music Industry class runs the whole production by making and producing this album. This process has many steps, starting by holding auditions in Lauren K. Woods theatre to releasing a...

Features

FOMO: More Than Just Missing Out

27 DAYS AGO  |  LAUREN NIESZ | SENIOR/OPINION EDITOR
FOMO: More Than Just Missing Out

FOMO, or “fear of missing out,” is an anxiety that most of us brush off as a minor life speed bump, but what if it is affecting us more than we think? FOMO, according to Urban Dictionary is, “compulsive concern that one might miss an opportunity or satisfying event, often aroused by posts seen on social media websites.”

None ...

Lifestyles

It Pays to Be a Student: Discounts with Your ID

27 DAYS AGO  |  AMANDA DRENNAN | VIEWPOINTS EDITOR
It Pays to Be a Student: Discounts with Your ID

Being a college student means that you’re usually on a tight budget. Luckily, your Monmouth ID does not only get you into the dining hall, but it can provide you with some student discounts.

A lot of stores and businesses understand that college students are usually tight on money, so some offer a discount when you show your ID. Even if you&rs...

Politics

Cuban Leader Fidel Castro Passes Away At 90

1 MONTHS AGO  |  JASMINE RAMOS | POLITICS CO-EDITOR
Cuban Leader Fidel Castro Passes Away At 90

On Nov. 25, Cuba’s former president and one of the world’s longest-serving leaders, Fidel Castro, died at the age of 90.

Castro’s younger brother, Raul Castro, and successor announced to the world that the man that survived over 600 assassination attempts, had passed away of natural causes.

He ended his announcement with the revolut...

Club & Greek

Monmouth University’s Panhellenic Council

1 MONTHS AGO  |  KENDAL ADAMS | STAFF WRITER
Monmouth University’s Panhellenic Council

The Panhellenic Council (PHC) at Monmouth provides members of Panhellenic sororities a productive way to contribute to the Panhellenic community, as well as holds its own members accountable.

PHC strives to develop and maintain the fraternal life and Inter-fraternity relations at a high level of accomplishment. It is made up of an executive board (e...

Online Exclusive

Personality Profile: Jake Shortslef || Opinion

8 MONTHS AGO  |  PETER LINN | CONTRIBUTING WRITER

Eat, meet with team doctors, warm up the arm, lift weights, sign autographs, pitch six innings against some of the best baseball players in the world, shower, attend a team meeting, and finally, go to bed. This is a typical day in the life of Hannibal, New York native, Jake Shortslef. Just one year ago, Jake, “Shorty” to teammates, was ...

