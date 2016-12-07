The Outlook

The Monmouth University Debate Team won awards at debate tournaments held at Liberty University last weekend (Nov 4-6) and again this weekend at Monmouth’s 6th annual Jersey Shore Invitational (Nov 12-13). At Liberty University, MU debaters Kaitlin Allsopp and Emely Diaz made it to the octa-final playoff round by compiling a four and two record in the preliminary rounds— before losing in a close decision to a team from James Madison.Read more...
Monmouth University’s 2016 International Education Week, hosted by the Global Education Office, presented a variety of programming to showcase the benefits of a global education from Monday, Nov. 14 to Friday, Nov. 18.
“International Education Week is an annual initiative of the U.S. Department of State, and its purpose is to showcase international education and highlight the benefits of the global mobility of students and scholars,” said Jon Stauff, the Vice Provost for Global Education. “Education abroad – study, work, intern, service – is a transformative experience for students from the United States, as well as international students coming to our country.”
Students donated feminine hygiene products and purses to homeless women as an admissions fee for the PB & Jam Sessions co-hosted by Students Advocating Girls Education (SAGE) and The Music Alliance (TMA) on Friday, November 18 in the Rebecca Stafford Student Center.
On the Wednesday and Thursday before the event SAGE members tabled in the RSSC for donations. All of the donations acquired were collected by the Unitarian Church of Neptune to be distributed to homeless women in the local vicinity.
Students and faculty gathered to discuss how traditional and social media affected the election results with professional news correspondents, reporters, and political analysts at the Post-Election Media Breakdown event. The event was hosted by the Monmouth Oral Communication Center (MOCC) on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. in Wilson Hall Auditorium.
Panelists included Aaron Katersky who is an award-winning ABC News correspondent based in New York, Ben Moskowitz who teaches the Interactive Telecommunications Program at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, Brian Carovillano who is the Vice President for U.S. News at The Associated Press in New York, and Hadas Gold who is a reporter at POLITICO. The moderator was Hollis R. Towns, the current Executive Editor and Vice President of the Asbury Park Press as well as the regional edi...
Students and faculty gathered to discuss how traditional and social media affected the election results with professional news correspondents, reporters, and political analysts at the Post-Election Media Breakdown event. The event was hosted by the Monmouth Oral Communication Center (MOCC) on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. in Wilson Hall Auditorium.
Panelists in...
A break from school is a sweet pocket of time where stressors are put on hold and time is used to catch up with friends, family, and sleep.
What exactly is a school break? Is it fifteen minutes between classes or the hour and 20-minute block when you don’t have a class? Could it be the weekends, days off from class, and time between semesters?...
A lot can change in one year, and like most years, 2016 was no different. While 2016 has brought on a little more change than some can handle, it is perhaps a year that no one will forget. At Monmouth University, 2016 has been a year of highs and lows.
Over the year, the school has made some pretty large changes, including construction efforts -such...
The men’s basketball team opened up Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) play with two victories defeating Quinnipiac 91-72 on Dec. 1 and Canisius by six points at OceanFirst Bank Center on Dec. 4.
The Hawks had a four point halftime lead on Canisius, but the Golden Griffs would not go down without a fight. They came out of the intermissi...
Every semester, Monmouth’s student run record label, Blue Hawk Records, creates and records a compilation album featuring various artists on campus. The Applied Music Industry class runs the whole production by making and producing this album. This process has many steps, starting by holding auditions in Lauren K. Woods theatre to releasing a...
FOMO, or “fear of missing out,” is an anxiety that most of us brush off as a minor life speed bump, but what if it is affecting us more than we think? FOMO, according to Urban Dictionary is, “compulsive concern that one might miss an opportunity or satisfying event, often aroused by posts seen on social media websites.”
None ...
Being a college student means that you’re usually on a tight budget. Luckily, your Monmouth ID does not only get you into the dining hall, but it can provide you with some student discounts.
A lot of stores and businesses understand that college students are usually tight on money, so some offer a discount when you show your ID. Even if you&rs...
On Nov. 25, Cuba’s former president and one of the world’s longest-serving leaders, Fidel Castro, died at the age of 90.
Castro’s younger brother, Raul Castro, and successor announced to the world that the man that survived over 600 assassination attempts, had passed away of natural causes.
He ended his announcement with the revolut...
The Panhellenic Council (PHC) at Monmouth provides members of Panhellenic sororities a productive way to contribute to the Panhellenic community, as well as holds its own members accountable.
PHC strives to develop and maintain the fraternal life and Inter-fraternity relations at a high level of accomplishment. It is made up of an executive board (e...
Eat, meet with team doctors, warm up the arm, lift weights, sign autographs, pitch six innings against some of the best baseball players in the world, shower, attend a team meeting, and finally, go to bed. This is a typical day in the life of Hannibal, New York native, Jake Shortslef. Just one year ago, Jake, “Shorty” to teammates, was ...
CAMPUS LOCATION
The Outlook
Jules L. Plangere Jr. Center for Communication
and Instructional Technology (CCIT) Room 260, 2nd floor
MAILING ADDRESS
The Outlook
Monmouth University
400 Cedar Ave, West Long Branch, New Jersey 07764
Phone:(732) 571-3481 | Fax: (732) 263-5151
Email: outlook@monmouth.edu