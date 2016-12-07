The Outlook

Monmouth University’s 2016 International Education Week, hosted by the Global Education Office, presented a variety of programming to showcase the benefits of a global education from Monday, Nov. 14 to Friday, Nov. 18.

“International Education Week is an annual initiative of the U.S. Department of State, and its purpose is to showcase international education and highlight the benefits of the global mobility of students and scholars,” said Jon Stauff, the Vice Provost for Global Education. “Education abroad – study, work, intern, service – is a transformative experience for students from the United States, as well as international students coming to our country.”

